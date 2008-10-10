USA Renews 'Burn Notice,' 'Psych'

USA Network is bringing Burn Notice back for a third season, and Psych back for a fourth, the network said Friday.

USA says that the shows’ success capturing the key P18-49 demo made the decision to renew an easy one. Burn Notice delivered 2.76 million P18-49 this summer while Psych attracted 2.24 million.

Psych has been a consistent ratings getter and solid partner to Monk since its premiere in 2006, while Burn Notice has been growing exponentially since its premiere last year. In the second and third quarters this year, the program beat cable’s dominant drama--TNT’s The Closer--in the 18-49 demo.





USA gave each show a 16 episode order, for premieres in 2009.