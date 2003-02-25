USA plans sniper pic
USA Network is in production on a new original movie about the alleged
Washington, D.C.-area snipers who terrorized the region last fall.
The Beltway will be directed by Tom McLoughlin, who directed USA's recent
Murder in Greenwich original, and executive-produced by Orly Adelson.
Newsweek reporter Michael Isikoff will serve as
consultant.
