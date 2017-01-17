USA Picks Up Jessica Biel Series ‘The Sinner’

USA Network has picked up the anthology series The Sinner from sibling Universal Cable Productions (UCP). The crime thriller is executive produced by Jessica Biel, who stars in it as well. Bill Pullman is in the cast as well as a rogue investigator.

The first installment of the close-ended series follows a young mother, played by Biel, who commits a startling act of violence and to her horror has no idea why.

“We are pleased to announce The Sinner as our first series pickup of 2017,” said Chris McCumber, president, USA Network. “The series’ unique perspective intrigued us from the very beginning, and Universal Cable Productions, Jessica Biel and the entire team behind and in front of the cameras have delivered something very special.”

Biel’s producing partner Michelle Purple is executive producing through their company Iron Ocean. The pilot was written by executive producer Derek Simonds and is based on Petra Hammesfahr’s book of the same name. Charlie Gogolak and Antonio Campos join them in the E.P. ranks.

Said Biel: “We strive to tell humanistic and emotionally moving stories; especially ones that put women at the epicenter. I have been lucky, as both actor and producer, to work with our immensely talented writer/creator Derek Simonds and can’t wait to see what the collaboration brings throughout the series.”

http://www.broadcastingcable.com/news/programming/usa-orders-jessica-biel-pilot-sinner/159382