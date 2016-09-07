USA Orders Jessica Biel Pilot ‘The Sinner’

USA Network has announced a pilot pickup for the crime drama The Sinner, which stars Jessica Biel, and is executive produced by her as well. Universal Cable Productions is producing the project.

The series is about a young mother who, overcome by an inexplicable fit of rage, commits a startling (and very public) act of violence. The event launches an “utterly surprising crime thriller,” says USA.

A rogue investigator is obsessed with uncovering the woman's motive, and together they venture into the depths of her psyche and unearth the violence hidden in her past.

The one-hour drama is also executive produced by Michelle Purple, Biel’s producing partner, through their company Iron Ocean Films. The pilot was written and created by executive producer Derek Simonds and is based on Petra Hammesfahr’s book.

Antonio Campos will direct the pilot and also joins the executive producer ranks.