USA Network Teams With E! To Deliver New Reality Series

USA Network will team with sister NBCUniversal-owned network E! to air a new reality series Chrisley Knows Best.

The series, which follows the lives of Atlanta-based self-made millionaire Todd Chrisley and his family, will debut on USA Network March 11 with back-to-back episodes, said network officials. In addition, E! will broadcast encore presentations of each new episode the following Sunday beginning March 16, according to USA.

“Chrisley Knows Best is a broad family comedy that is a modern version of Father Knows Best with the volume turned way up” said Heather Olander, senior VP, alternative programming for USA Network in a statement. “While their lifestyle is over-the-top and their personalities are larger-than-life, the Chrisleys are a very close-knit family who are refreshingly honest and genuinely funny.”

