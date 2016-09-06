USA Network Renews ‘Queen of the South’

USA Network has ordered a second season of Queen of the South, with Natalie Chaidez (12 Monkeys) signing on as showrunner. Starring Alice Braga, the series is based on the book La Reina Del Sur. A co-production from Fox 21 Television Studios and Universal Cable Productions (UCP), Queen of the South airs its season finale Sept. 15.

The series, about a woman forced to flee to America after her drug-dealing boyfriend is murdered in Mexico, has delivered an average of 2.26 million total viewers (L7), according to USA.

Related: Viewers Embrace the Chaotic Chrisley Family in Midseason Return

Queen of the South is executive produced by David T. Friendly. The drama is developed by M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller.

Season one, which launched June 23, featured 13 episodes.