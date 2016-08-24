Viewers Embrace the Chaotic Chrisley Family in Midseason Return

The antics of Todd Chrisley and his family were back on air last night with a double header of USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best after a summer hiatus. Canvs, the language analytics company, took a look at the Emotional Reactions (ERs) viewers expressed on Twitter (analyzing all tweets about the show captured by Nielsen) throughout season 4 so far.

In total, there have been 24,965 ERs across 14 episodes in season 4, which began on March 8 and went on hiatus June 14. Viewers overwhelmingly expressed “love” towards the series, with the sentiment being detected in 43.8% of all ERs. “Funny” was the second most expressed emotion (13.5%), followed by “excited” (12.7%) and “good” (11.4%). Chrisley Knows Best has been a popular show for USA this year. Since March 8, it’s the second-most emotionally reacted-to series on the network, surpassed only by Mr. Robot.

The crazy-but-charming family aspect of this show is a large part of its appeal and “family” was cited in 6.6% of all ERs so far in season 4 with many fans saying they loved the Chrisley clan.

I hope my family is as entertaining as the Chrisley's when I grow up

— Tiff (@tiffanileaann) May 18, 2016

@BruhItsToddXO @toddchrisley@LindsieChrisley Who wouldn't want to meet this lovely but crazy family?

— GinneeMae (@ginnee163) March 9, 2016

whos ready for @Chrisley_USA tonight??

I love the Chrisley family!!

They are fantabulous <33

— Rachel Foley (@missthang_12569) May 18, 2016

During the episodes last night, one of the most tweeted-about moments came during a family trip to Hawaii where patriarch Todd Chrisley and wife Julie celebrated their 20th anniversary. Viewers were touched by the surprise vow renewal ceremony. “Beautiful” spiked, occurring in 11.6% of the ERs during this moment of the episode with many people applauding Todd for organizing the ceremony.

@toddchrisley beautiful what u did for ur wife

— patina jimenez (@JimenezPatina) August 24, 2016

That was so beautiful! #ChrisleyKnowsBest@toddchrisley@JulieChrisley

— Kaitlyn (@_kaitlynbrooks) August 24, 2016