USA Network Renews Burn Notice, Psych

USA Network says it's bringing Burn Notice back for a third season, and Psych back for a fourth, each with 16-episode orders. Burn Notice delivered 2.76 million viewers in the 18-49 demo this summer while Psych attracted 2.24 million. In the second and third quarters this year, Burn Notice beat cable's dominant drama—TNT's The Closer—in the 18-49 demo.