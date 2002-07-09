USA Network queues up originals
Flush from its success from its highly rated supernatural drama, Dead
Zone, USA Network is pushing forward with a full slate of original
projects.
USA's upcoming crime-themed Friday nights, highlighted by Friday's launch of
another original series, Monk, will also be home to made-for-TV
movies.
The biggest, Murder in Greenwich, based on a book by former Los Angeles
detective Mark Furhman, appears in the fourth quarter.
More upcoming crime movies will be housed in franchises devoted to crime
writers Dominick Dunne and Ann Rule. (Murder in Greenwich is the first
Dunne movie).
USA unveiled its plans Tuesday at the July gathering of television critics in
Pasadena, Calif.
The crime lineup also includes original flicks -- The Wrong Man Sept. 13 and a new Sherlock Holmes movie starring Vincent D'Onofrio for Oct. 25.
The network is also bullish on crime-themed miniseries and limited series,
which might run up to six or seven episodes.
Projects in the works include miniseries Black Mass, based on criminal
connections between the FBI and the Irish mob, and limited series Traffic,
which goes inside the underground drug trade.
It's not all dark and dangerous: The network is working noncrime projects,
like period miniseries on King Tut and The Crusades.
Also in the pipe are two upcoming alternative series, Crimes of
Passion, investigating crimes of passion, and late-night strip Love
Report, covering sex and relationships.
