USA Network queues up originals

Flush from its success from its highly rated supernatural drama, Dead

Zone, USA Network is pushing forward with a full slate of original

projects.

USA's upcoming crime-themed Friday nights, highlighted by Friday's launch of

another original series, Monk, will also be home to made-for-TV

movies.

The biggest, Murder in Greenwich, based on a book by former Los Angeles

detective Mark Furhman, appears in the fourth quarter.

More upcoming crime movies will be housed in franchises devoted to crime

writers Dominick Dunne and Ann Rule. (Murder in Greenwich is the first

Dunne movie).

USA unveiled its plans Tuesday at the July gathering of television critics in

Pasadena, Calif.

The crime lineup also includes original flicks -- The Wrong Man Sept. 13 and a new Sherlock Holmes movie starring Vincent D'Onofrio for Oct. 25.

The network is also bullish on crime-themed miniseries and limited series,

which might run up to six or seven episodes.

Projects in the works include miniseries Black Mass, based on criminal

connections between the FBI and the Irish mob, and limited series Traffic,

which goes inside the underground drug trade.

It's not all dark and dangerous: The network is working noncrime projects,

like period miniseries on King Tut and The Crusades.

Also in the pipe are two upcoming alternative series, Crimes of

Passion, investigating crimes of passion, and late-night strip Love

Report, covering sex and relationships.