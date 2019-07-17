USA Network Picks Up Competition Series ‘Cannonball’

USA Network has grabbed a competition series called Cannonball, which it said “pits contestants against some of the highest, fastest and wettest challenges ever created, for a cash prize.” The network signed up for 10 episodes.

Cannonball is produced by ITV Entertainment and will premiere in 2020.

Each episode features 16 contestants competing in four rounds of challenges, from the speed slide Mega-Ramp to the Drop Tower to the Air Cannon. Ultimately, one champion remains.

“Cannonball is pure fun in the sun for the whole family to enjoy,” said Heather Olander, senior VP of alternative development and programming for USA Network. “Filled with splashes, laughs and friendly competition, we are all thrilled to add such an energetic series to our schedule.”

Cannonball is produced by Talpa Media USA and ITV Entertainment, is based on the original format by MasMedia B.V. and licensed by Talpa Global B.V. The series was created by John de Mol, who is executive producer along with Shye Sutherland, Keith Geller, Bernie Schaeffer and Stijn Bakkers.

USA is part of NBCUniversal.