USA Network Picks Up Second Season of Starter Wife

USA Network picked up a second series of The Starter Wifeand re-signed Debra Messing to the lead role.

The show was a hit as a limited series this summer, averaging about 4.5 million total viewers for original plays. USA will bring back the show with 10 episodes. No premiere date has been set.

The series joins a slate of character-driven projects in the works for the NBC Universal-owned cable network. They include three new pilots: Joe Prophet, an hour-long drama about a man who may be an angel; Life Insurance (working title), a high-concept piece about a lawyer who goes undercover to help his brother; and a series version of feature film Thank You for Smoking.