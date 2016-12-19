USA Network Orders Second Season of ‘Shooter’

USA Network has ordered a second season of Shooter, a co-production between Paramount Television and Universal Cable Productions.

Shooter stars Ryan Phillippe and Omar Epps and has as its executive producers Mark Wahlberg of Closest to the Hole Productions, Stephen Levinson of Leverage Entertainment, Lorenzo di Bonaventura and John Hlavin; Hlavin is the showrunner.

The season one finale is set for Jan. 17. Shooter is averaging 974,000 viewers 18-49 and 2.6 million total viewers in live plus seven day, according to USA.

“John Hlavin and the team behind Shooter have delivered a compelling action thriller that consistently engages a strong and loyal audience,” said Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “We look forward to partnering once again with Paramount Television and Universal Cable Productions as we follow Bob Lee into his next chapter.”

Shooter is based on the novel Point of Impact and the 2007 film, also called Shooter, that starred Wahlberg. It’s about a war veteran who is coaxed back into action to prevent a plot to kill the president. He learns he’s been framed and does everything in his power to clear his name.

The series premiere was set for two separate dates in July, only to be pushed to fall following tragedies involving Dallas police being shot by a sniper and then three Baton Rouge officers being murdered.