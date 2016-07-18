USA Holds ‘Shooter’ to Fall Following Police Murders

The premiere of USA drama Shooter, featuring a veteran marksman wrongly accused of a crime, has been pushed to fall in the wake of law enforcement murders in Baton Rouge and Dallas. Following the killing of four police officers in Dallas July 7, USA pushed the debut back a week to July 26. After those in Baton Rouge over the weekend, the cable net made the decision to hold the show until fall.

The project, from Universal Cable Productions and Paramount, has Mark Wahlberg in the producer ranks, and stars Ryan Phillippe. The show is based on a novel, Point of Impact, and a 2007 film, also called Shooter.

Related: As 'Royal' Gives Way to 'Robot,' USA Eyes New Skies

USA did not announce a new premiere date.