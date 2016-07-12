USA Pushes Back ‘Shooter’ Premiere Following Dallas Tragedy

USA Network has delayed the start date for new drama Shooter following the murder of police officers by a sniper in Dallas last week. The series, based on the 2007 film of the same name and featuring an exiled marksman coaxed back into service after learning of a plot to kill the president, was to debut July 19. It will now premiere July 26.

USA said in a statement: “In light of recent tragic events and out of respect for the victims, their families and our viewers, we have decided to postpone the premiere date for the upcoming series Shooter, to July 26.”

The drama, from Universal Cable Productions and Paramount, centers on a military veteran wrongly accused of a crime, trying to clear his name.

USA Network has partnered with veterans' groups and is "Got Your 6"-certified as a program that portrays veterans both accurately and sensitively.

Mark Wahlberg and Ryan Phillippe are producers, and Phillippe will star.