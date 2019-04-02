USA Network Orders Season Two of ‘Miz & Mrs.’

USA Network has picked up a second season of unscripted series Miz & Mrs. WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions produce the show, about the married WWE stars The Miz and Maryse. Season two will have 20 episodes and will air in 2020.

Season one continues April 2.

“After trading the Hollywood Hills for a quiet life in Austin, Texas, the power couple soon discover there’s nothing ‘quiet’ about a life filled with two dogs, two cats, their adorable baby, Monroe, a crazy live-in mother-in-law and the demands of their high-octane careers,” said USA. “With new mom, Maryse, returning to the ring just months after giving birth and Mike’s career soaring to new heights, The Miz and Maryse continue to prove their outrageous in-ring personalities are no act.”

Related: USA Network Renews ‘Temptation Island’

Gil Goldschein, Farnaz Farjam-Chazan and Russell Jay are executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions, and Kevin Dunn executive produces for WWE. The Miz, also known as Michael Mizanin, and Maryse, a.k.a. Maryse Mizanin, exec produce as well.