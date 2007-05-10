USA Network and Yahoo Sign Pact to Promote New and Upcoming Musical Talent

USA Network and Yahoo Music have signed an agreement that will promote emerging music artists across multiple platforms. Select artists will be featured on both Yahoo’s online music service and on the cable network in promos and programming.

“We’re thrilled to be involved in this innovative partnership that has the potential to create a new model for the way musical artists are discovered and developed,” said Chris McCumber, USA’s senior vice president, marketing & brand strategy. “We look forward to combining the resources and creative synergy of USA, Yahoo! Music and media architect Spencer Proffer to carve a unique sonic brand for the network.”

Under the agreement Yahoo Music will monitor user feedback and response to independent and undiscovered artists, and will recommend the most popular ones to USA Network. The network will sign the mutually agreed upon artists, and use their music in marketing materials and in programming for the network.