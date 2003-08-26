USA nets record ad bucks with Open
USA Network hit a new high in terms of ad dollars amassed by the U.S. Open
tennis tournament, according to Universal TV Networks Group President of Ad
Sales Jeff Lucas.
The network’s avails are 98% sold, with the rest withheld for possible
make-goods.
Expedia.com, General Motors Corp. and Pacific Life are the major national
sponsors.
The tournament is held in Flushing, N.Y., in Time Warner Cable territory.
The MSO’s Time Warner CityCable has sold Dasani bottled water, New York
jeweler Wempe, and Keyspan as local sponsors.
USA’s live coverage started Monday and runs through Sept. 7.
CBS will air late-night highlights and live coverage of the men’s and women’s
doubles, the women’s finals, and the men’s semifinals and finals.
