USA names Holzman research VP
USA Network tapped Rick Holzman to be its new vice president of research and
planning.
Since USA Cable dismantled its centralized research group in November, USA
and sister net Sci Fi Channel were each expected to appoint dedicated research
chiefs.
Holzman was most recently a TV consultant, and he also spent 10 years in
research for MTV Networks.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.