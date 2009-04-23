USA Nabs ‘White Collar'

USA has picked up the drama White Collar, about an unlikely partnership between a con-artist and his FBI nemesis. The network has ordered 13 episodes plus a 90-minute pilot.

The show joins the top-rated ad-supported cable network's stable of crime dramas including Burn Notice and In Plain Sight, which recently kicked off its second season.

Matthew Bomer (Chuck, Tru Calling) plays the criminal mastermind who is pressed into service as an informant. Tim DeKay (Tell Me You Love Me) stars as the G-Man who finally nabs him. Tiffani Thiessen and Willie Garson also star.

Jeff Eastin created the series and serves and executive producer. The pilot was directed by Bronwen Hughes, who has worked on Burn Notice. White Collar is from Fox Television Studios.