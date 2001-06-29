USA, Lifetime battling for 1st place

The next time network executives say they don't care about Nielsen Media

Research household numbers, remember The Waterboy.

With the second quarter almost over, Lifetime Television and USA Network

brass are 'angsting' over who will win the neck-and-neck race in primetime.

Lifetime wants to claim its second consecutive victory in quarterly household

ratings. But USA on Thursday abruptly yanked Demi Moore flick Indecent

Proposal from its Sunday schedule and substituted its fifth run in two weeks

of Adam Sandler comedy The Waterboy (which scored a huge 5.0 in one of

its airings).

Rounding the numbers could leave them tied at a 1.8. At press time, Lifetime

was a few hundredths ahead of that, USA a few hundredths behind.

Despite the last-second lunge, USA contended that strong demos will lead to

bigger spoils from advertisers. 'Household ratings are a nice way of keeping

track, but it's not the way the business runs,' USA Cable senior vice president

of research Ray Giacopelli said.