USA Interactive taps Ruben

USA Interactive, whose properties include Home Shopping Network, America's

Store and Expedia, is crafting an affiliate relations department to oversee

distribution for its cable assets.

Peter Ruben will head the operation as executive vice president. Ruben is an

eight-year USA veteran, most recently serving as vice president, national

accounts for the former USA Networks, Inc. (USA Network and Sci Fi now fall

under the Universal Television umbrella).

Rob Constable, another USA Networks vet, will be vice president of affiliate

relations.