USA Interactive taps Ruben
USA Interactive, whose properties include Home Shopping Network, America's
Store and Expedia, is crafting an affiliate relations department to oversee
distribution for its cable assets.
Peter Ruben will head the operation as executive vice president. Ruben is an
eight-year USA veteran, most recently serving as vice president, national
accounts for the former USA Networks, Inc. (USA Network and Sci Fi now fall
under the Universal Television umbrella).
Rob Constable, another USA Networks vet, will be vice president of affiliate
relations.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.