USA hits with Greenwich
USA Network's string of original hits continues.
Its latest original movie, Murder in Greenwich, based on Mark Furhman's
book about the Martha Moxley murder, grabbed a 3.5 rating for its Sunday-night
premiere.
That translated to 3 million households.
