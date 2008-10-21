USA Greenlights 'White Collar'

USA Networks has greenlit the pilot, White Collar, lifting the cast contingency for the network’s third new pilot of the season set to star Matthew Bomer (Chuck, Tru Calling) and Tim DeKay (Tell Me You Love Me).



The show will be directed by Bronwen Hughes of USA’s Burn Notice, executive produced by Jeff Eastin of Meet the Marks and comes from the Fox Television Studios.



“USA is ramping up its production slate by adding a third pilot to its roster with White Collar,” Jackie de Crinis, executive vice president, original programming at USA, said in a statement. “The unique dynamic of Matthew Bomer and Tim DeKay adds two memorable characters to the roster that defines the USA brand.”