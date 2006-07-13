USA Going Back to Nashville

USA Network picked up its reality talent search Nashville Star for a fifth season, the network announced at its Television Critics Association Tour presentation Thursday. The series, which gives its winner a contract with a major record label, will begin casting for new contestants in August.

USA drew attention to its previously announced greenlighted pilot To Love and Die in L.A., which is written and co-executive produced by Reunion’s Sara Goodman with SNL chief Lorne Michaels. The cast-contingent 90-minute pilot will be produced by NBC Universal Television Studio.

USA, which is seeing a solid summer in the ratings with its fifth season of Monk and new show Psych, is also developing previously announced hour-long drama Burn Notice, about a Special Ops-trained crusader for fired spies, and Hunting Rabbets, about a pair of brothers in a failing repossession business.