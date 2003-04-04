USA goes Western
USA Network will go West this summer for its next original series.
Peacemakers, a Western set in 1882, will debut in July as a two-hour
back-door pilot, with eight more hour-long episodes to follow.
Peacemakers, produced by Michael R. Joyce Productions Inc., stars Tom
Berenger and Peter O'Meara.
USA's hit original series, Monk, returns this summer with new episodes.
