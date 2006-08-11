USA Goes To Camp

USA Network has given a green light--make that flashlight with built in compass and eating utensils--to pilot Camp Steve-O.

The half-hour reality series will feature Steve-O (Jackass, Wildboyz) trying to "de-wussify" America by bringing his own brand of daredevil boot camp--it will be a camper that travels the country--to homes and offices of "wimps, nerds, and couch potatoes" nominated by their buddies (perhaps that should be soon-to-be ex-buddies), wives mothers, girlfriends, co-workers, etc.

The show will include stunts and dares designed to implement his "Extreme attitude adjustments," and coax the non-wuss from its shell.

The show is from reality powerhouse Bunim-Murray Productions (Real world, Simple Life).