USA eyes piece of action?
Overheard in New Orleans was talk that USA Entertainment may spin off an action
channel.
No one contacted at USA had heard of such plans, but parent Vivendi Universal
clearly has the horses.
USA Networks Inc. slates 30-plus action hours per week.
Universal is looking for a few good channels.
Last December, it paid EchoStar Communications Corp. $1.5 billion for a 10 percent stake and space
for five new channels.
Plans for a crime channel have been scrapped, leaving just Trio and News
World International in USA's digital stable.
