USA Drops Ads For Debut
In a first for the cable channel, USA Network will air its premiere of the Sundance Film Festival documentary, Ring of Fire: The Emile Griffith Story, commercial-free.
"We knew that the best way to deliver the raw impact of this incredible film was to present it without interruption, without commercials," said USA Network President Bonnie Hammer.
That move comes courtesy of SAAB, which will be the presenting sponsor of the film.
Ring of Fire is about the boxing champ who killed an opponent in the ring in a live televised bout in 1962.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.