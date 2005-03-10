USA Drops Ads For Debut

In a first for the cable channel, USA Network will air its premiere of the Sundance Film Festival documentary, Ring of Fire: The Emile Griffith Story, commercial-free.

"We knew that the best way to deliver the raw impact of this incredible film was to present it without interruption, without commercials," said USA Network President Bonnie Hammer.

That move comes courtesy of SAAB, which will be the presenting sponsor of the film.

Ring of Fire is about the boxing champ who killed an opponent in the ring in a live televised bout in 1962.