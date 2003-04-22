USA does well with Troy
USA Network's period miniseries, Helen of Troy, scored strong ratings
for its two-night play this week.
Helen averaged a 3.2 rating with 4.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.
It scored its best demo ratings with adults 25 through 54, a 2.3.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.