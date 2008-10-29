USA Delays 'Law & Order: Criminal Intent' Until ‘09

USA is pushing back the start date for season eight of Law & Order: Criminal Intent to early 2009, the network said Wednesday.



USA had scheduled the eighth season to debut the first of its 16 episodes in November, but is pushing it back until the first quarter next year so that it can run all of them uninterrupted.

As announced previously, the new season will be without Chris Noth, but with Jeff Goldblum, who will be taking Noth’s place in the crime procedural.