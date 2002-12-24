USA to debut golf show

When the Sunday-morning news-talk shows wrap up, USA Network is hoping to lure viewers over to cable for its new weekly golf show.

PGA Tour Sunday on USA, which bows Jan 12 at 11 a.m., is aimed at golf lovers and casual viewers with golf news and features.

The show will also preview USA's 30 PGA events, which include early rounds of The Masters and the 2004 Ryder Cup competition.

PGA Tour Sunday will originate from the World Golf Hall of Fame in St. Augustine, Fla.