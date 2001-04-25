USA cranking out original films
By Susanne Ault
USA Network has a slew of new original movies in development, including
Hostage Negotiator, starring NYPD Blue's Gail O'Grady, and Beer
Money, headlined by Saved by the Bell's Mark-Paul Gosselar.
In the coming year, all films will be clustered into one of three themed
nights on USA. There's 'Friday's Mystery USA,' where all projects will be
mystery-related, such as one in development by best-selling writer Mary Higgins
Clark.
Next is 'Tuesday's Premiere USA,' where many original films, like Jane
Doe, produced by Lethal Weapon's Joel Silver, will debut.
The network is also planning an 'ActionUSA' on Wednesdays that will most
likely be the home to Mark Burnett's upcoming reality series, Combat
Missions.
Other original films in various stages of production include Class
Warfare, by I Know What You Did Last Summer producer Neil Moritz;
Trapped, starring Meat Loaf; Hitched,with Anthony Michael
Hall; and Francis Ford Coppola-produced Another Day.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.