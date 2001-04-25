USA cranking out original films

USA Network has a slew of new original movies in development, including

Hostage Negotiator, starring NYPD Blue's Gail O'Grady, and Beer

Money, headlined by Saved by the Bell's Mark-Paul Gosselar.

In the coming year, all films will be clustered into one of three themed

nights on USA. There's 'Friday's Mystery USA,' where all projects will be

mystery-related, such as one in development by best-selling writer Mary Higgins

Clark.

Next is 'Tuesday's Premiere USA,' where many original films, like Jane

Doe, produced by Lethal Weapon's Joel Silver, will debut.

The network is also planning an 'ActionUSA' on Wednesdays that will most

likely be the home to Mark Burnett's upcoming reality series, Combat

Missions.

Other original films in various stages of production include Class

Warfare, by I Know What You Did Last Summer producer Neil Moritz;

Trapped, starring Meat Loaf; Hitched,with Anthony Michael

Hall; and Francis Ford Coppola-produced Another Day.