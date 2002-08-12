USA continues to net U.S. Open
USA Network is extending its coverage of the U.S. Open tennis tournament
through 2008. The network has aired the tournament for 18 straight years.
"This is a long-term commitment to US Open tennis because it makes for
compelling television as well as good business," said USA President Doug Herzog.
USA's coverage of the 2002 tournament kicks off Aug. 26 and runs through
Sept. 8.
