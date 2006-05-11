USA Boosts Digital, VOD

USA Thursday officially unveiled its new broadband offering, characterclique, and also said it would make a couple of series premieres available on free VOD on cable, satellite and telco digital video services a week before their cable net premieres.

The announcement confirmed a story reported in Monday's B&C by Anne Becker.

The season premiere of Monk and series premiere of Psych will each get a VOD preview, while the new broadband site, dubbed characterclique, will offer "user-generated content, mashups, parodies and original webisodes from the network's top-rated series, exclusive behind the scenes and in development, short-form character-themed programming."

Eventually, it will also stream full episodes of USA shows, the company said.

