USA bites with Kennel Show

USA Network's coverage of the 2003 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show earned well-heeled ratings.

USA grabbed a 4.2 rating with 5.3 million viewers for the Tuesday-night dog-show telecast, up 17 percent from last year's rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The two-day event's average rating was a 3.7, up 9 percent from a year
ago.