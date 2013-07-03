USA Becomes First NBCU Net With TV Everywhere

Updated July 5 at 2 p.m. ET

NBCUniversal announced that it is beginning to make its

cable networks available via TV Everywhere starting with USA Network, but its

parent company, Comcast, isn't among the first cable operators ready to

authenticate subscribers to give them access.

UPDATE: Comcast has begun authenticating subscribers, allowing them to access USA programs on their personal computers.

TV Everywhere gives viewers who subscribe to cable,

satellite and telco video providers access to programming online and via mobile

devices. Subscribers using USA's website or its USA Now app will be able to see

the networks original content the day after it airs.

Some other apps, including those from Turner and ABC, are

beginning to allow online and mobile viewers to watch programming live.

TV Everywhere is the industry's answer to piracy of

programming and over-the-top competitors.

NBCU says that customers of video providers including Armstrong,

Cablevision, Dish Network, Mediacom, Suddenlink and Verizon FiOS who

authenticate their subscriptions will be able to access USA programming

immediately. The company says it expects Comcast and other video providers to

join in in the coming weeks.

An Apple version of the USA Now app is available now. An

Android version is expected to be available in mid-July.

USA will also be launching a second phase of TV Everywhere

that will include second-screen capabilities including personalization, game

playing, and show recommendations.

"We know many of today's viewers live in a time-shifted

world and are consuming content on multiple screens. TV Everywhere allows us to

cater to this audience," Chris McCumber, copresident of USA Network, said in a

statement.

"Making our original series more accessible on digital

platforms is a key driver of audience growth, and allows fans to interact with

our content on an even deeper level," said USA copresident Jeff Wachtel.

By launching in the summer, USA hopes to capitalize on its

popular original programs including Burn

Notice and its new show Graceland.

TV Everywhere may also mean additional viewers for USA

shows.

"Through

our commitment to bringing viewers TV Everywhere from across our portfolio of

networks, advertisers are going to have so many more places to showcase their

brands and products to a highly engaged, digital audience," said Linda

Yaccarino, president, advertising sales, NBCUniversal. "USA Now means more

access to USA's valuable consumers who are taking every advantage of second

screen viewing, providing increased reach opportunities for all our advertising

partners."