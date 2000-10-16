USA Acquires Movies

USA Network has acquired the broadcast windows for five films from sister studio Universal Pictures.

USA will get Meet the Parents, the just released comedy starring Ben Stiller, Robert DeNiro and Blythe Danner; Nurse Betty, starring Renee Zellweger; Bring It On, with Kirsten Dunst; The Watcher, with Keanu Reeves; and Beyond the Mat, a documentary on professional wrestlers with many of the stars of the World Wrestling Federation, which pulled its programming from USA in late September.

USA's four-year window begins in 2004.