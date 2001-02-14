U.S. Web surfers hit 60% mark

Web penetration has hit the 60% mark among U.S. consumers, with more than 168 million people surfing at home or at work, according to Nielsen/NetRatings.

Nielsen/NetRatings' January report estimates that 162 million people went online at home last month, representing 58% of all U.S. Web surfers. Web surfers at work represented 14% of the U.S. surfer universe, or 41 million people.

Based on results from Nielsen's 70,000-person sample, U.S. web surfers averaged more than 15 hours during January, spent an average 30 minutes surfing during each Web session and recorded an average 929 page views.- Richard Tedesco