U.S. Shows in Running for Rockies

Home Box Office's Desperate Housewives, Deadwood and Curb Your Enthusiasm and PBS' Frontline were among the 19 U.S. produced or co-produced TV shows nominated for the Banff (Canada) World Television Festival's Rockie Awards for outstanding programs in a variety of categories.

Almost nine hundred shows from 17 countries were submitted, and 97 nominated, for the prizes, which will be handed out June 13 during the annual Banff TV festival June 12-15.

The shows are competing for individual category awards, plus a $50,000 Global TV grand prize. In addition, HDTV programs are eligible for a $25,000 President's Prize, sponsored by NHK

U.S. nominees were: