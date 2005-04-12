U.S. Shows in Running for Rockies
Home Box Office's Desperate Housewives, Deadwood and Curb Your Enthusiasm and PBS' Frontline were among the 19 U.S. produced or co-produced TV shows nominated for the Banff (Canada) World Television Festival's Rockie Awards for outstanding programs in a variety of categories.
Almost nine hundred shows from 17 countries were submitted, and 97 nominated, for the prizes, which will be handed out June 13 during the annual Banff TV festival June 12-15.
The shows are competing for individual category awards, plus a $50,000 Global TV grand prize. In addition, HDTV programs are eligible for a $25,000 President's Prize, sponsored by NHK
U.S. nominees were:
- Miles Davis: Miles Electric: A Different Kind of Blue
USA UK
Produced By: MLF
In Association: Eagle Rock Entertainment Ltd.
- Pride
USA UK
Produced By: An A&E Network/BBC co-production
In Association: John Downer Productions & ProSieben
Broadcaster: A&E Network
- Unfabulous: The 66th Day
USA
Produced By: Nickelodeon Productions
Broadcaster: Nickelodeon
- Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Car Pool Lane
USA
Produced By: HBO Entertainment
Broadcaster: Home Box Office
- Deadwood: Here Was A Man
USA
Produced By: Red Board Productions/ Paramount Television
In Association: HBO Entertainment
Broadcaster: Home Box Office
- Desperate Housewives: Pilot
USA
Produced By: Touchstone
Broadcaster: ABC
- Six Feet Under: Untitled
USA
Produced By: The Greenblatt/Janollari Studios and Actual Size, Inc.
In Association: HBO Entertainment
Broadcaster: Home Box Office
- I Sit Where I Want: The Legacy of Brown V. Board of Education
USA
Produced By: Two Tone Productions for MTV Networks
Broadcaster: The N
- Imaginary Witness: Hollywood and the Holocaust
USA Canada
Produced By: Daniel Anker Productions/ Films Transit International/American Movie Classics
In Association: BBC Storyville/CBC/Danmarks Radio/ZDF ARTE/YLE TEEMA
Broadcaster: ZDF Germany
- RFK
USA
Produced By: David Grubin Productions, Inc. for American Experience
In Association: BBC
Broadcaster: PBS
- CNN Presents: Hope and Fear, Journeys in the New Iraq
USA
Produced By: CNN Production
Broadcaster: CNN
- Town Haul: Cowboy Bob
USA
Produced By: True Entertainment
Broadcaster: TLC
- The Exonerated
USA
Produced By: Court TV
In Association: Chicagofilms, @radical.media, The Culture Project
Broadcaster: Court TV
- The Riverman
USA
Produced By: A&E Network/FOX Television Studios
In Association: A Koch Company & Cinema 21 Productions
Broadcaster: A&E Network
- CNN Presents: Is Anybody Out There?
USA
Produced By: CNN Production
Broadcaster: CNN
- Frontline: Ghosts of Rwanda
USA UK
Produced By: FRONTLINE
In Association: BBC/Silverbridge Productions
Broadcaster: PBS
- Frontline: The Plea
USA
Produced By: FRONTLINE
Broadcaster: PBS
- Colonial House
USA UK
Produced By: Thirteen/WNET/ Wall to Wall Television Ltd.
Broadcaster: Thirteen/PBS
- Regency House Party
USA UK
Produced By: Thirteen/WNET New York and Wall to Wall Television Ltd.
Broadcaster: Thirteen/PBS
