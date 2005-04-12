Trending

U.S. Shows in Running for Rockies

By

Home Box Office's Desperate Housewives, Deadwood and Curb Your Enthusiasm and PBS' Frontline were among the 19 U.S. produced or co-produced TV shows nominated for the Banff (Canada) World Television Festival's Rockie Awards for outstanding programs in a variety of categories.

Almost nine hundred shows from 17 countries were submitted, and 97 nominated, for the prizes, which will be handed out June 13 during the annual Banff TV festival June 12-15.

The shows are competing for individual category awards, plus a $50,000 Global TV grand prize. In addition, HDTV programs are eligible for a $25,000 President's Prize, sponsored by NHK

U.S. nominees were:

  • Miles Davis: Miles Electric: A Different Kind of Blue
    USA  UK 
    Produced By: MLF
    In Association: Eagle Rock Entertainment Ltd.
  • Pride
    USA  UK 
    Produced By: An A&E Network/BBC co-production
    In Association: John Downer Productions & ProSieben
    Broadcaster: A&E Network
  • Unfabulous: The 66th Day
    USA 
    Produced By: Nickelodeon Productions
    Broadcaster: Nickelodeon
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Car Pool Lane
    USA 
    Produced By: HBO Entertainment
    Broadcaster: Home Box Office
  • Deadwood: Here Was A Man
    USA 
    Produced By: Red Board Productions/ Paramount Television
    In Association: HBO Entertainment
    Broadcaster: Home Box Office
  • Desperate Housewives: Pilot
    USA 
    Produced By: Touchstone
    Broadcaster: ABC
  • Six Feet Under: Untitled
    USA 
    Produced By: The Greenblatt/Janollari Studios and Actual Size, Inc.
    In Association: HBO Entertainment
    Broadcaster: Home Box Office
  • I Sit Where I Want: The Legacy of Brown V. Board of Education
    USA 
    Produced By: Two Tone Productions for MTV Networks
    Broadcaster: The N
  • Imaginary Witness: Hollywood and the Holocaust
    USA  Canada 
    Produced By: Daniel Anker Productions/ Films Transit International/American Movie Classics
    In Association: BBC Storyville/CBC/Danmarks Radio/ZDF ARTE/YLE TEEMA
    Broadcaster: ZDF Germany
  • RFK
    USA 
    Produced By: David Grubin Productions, Inc. for American Experience
    In Association: BBC
    Broadcaster: PBS
  • CNN Presents: Hope and Fear, Journeys in the New Iraq
    USA 
    Produced By: CNN Production
    Broadcaster: CNN
  • Town Haul: Cowboy Bob
    USA 
    Produced By: True Entertainment
    Broadcaster: TLC
  • The Exonerated
    USA 
    Produced By: Court TV
    In Association: Chicagofilms, @radical.media, The Culture Project
    Broadcaster: Court TV
  • The Riverman
    USA 
    Produced By: A&E Network/FOX Television Studios
    In Association: A Koch Company & Cinema 21 Productions
    Broadcaster: A&E Network
  • CNN Presents: Is Anybody Out There?
    USA 
    Produced By: CNN Production
    Broadcaster: CNN
  • Frontline: Ghosts of Rwanda
    USA  UK 
    Produced By: FRONTLINE
    In Association: BBC/Silverbridge Productions
    Broadcaster: PBS
  • Frontline: The Plea
    USA 
    Produced By: FRONTLINE
    Broadcaster: PBS
  • Colonial House
    USA  UK 
    Produced By: Thirteen/WNET/ Wall to Wall Television Ltd.
    Broadcaster: Thirteen/PBS
  • Regency House Party
    USA  UK 
    Produced By: Thirteen/WNET New York and Wall to Wall Television Ltd.
    Broadcaster: Thirteen/PBS