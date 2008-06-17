U.S. Open Playoff Boosts NBC

NBC said its Monday coverage of Tiger Woods' victory over Rocco Mediate in the 18-hole playoff (plus one sudden-death hole) for the U.S. Open golf championship drew the best Monday golf ratings -- it doesn't happen too often -- in the past 30 years.

The broadcast, which went from 2 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. (ESPN covered the first nine holes), averaged a 7.6 overnight rating/20 share. That is the best Monday rating for golf since the 1978 Phoenix Open's 7.7/.20, NBC said, and a 90% improvement over the last U.S. Open playoff (4.0/12 in 2001).

With the stirring, come-from-behind victory over Mediate, Woods preserved his perfect record in majors when leading after three rounds, capturing his 14th major title.

NBC also said its primetime coverage of the fourth round of the tournament Sunday night recorded a strong 4.6/9 in the 18-49 demo, as well as its best 7 p.m.-9 p.m. household rating (10.0/20) since the 2006 Olympic Games.