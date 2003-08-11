U.S. Open goes HD on USA

USA Network is serving up some of the 2003 U.S. Open Tennis Championships in

HDTV.

The cable network, which airs early rounds of the tournament, plans to carry

center-court matches in 1080i (interlaced) HD Sept. 1-4.

CBS, which has broadcast rights, will air six days of action in HD. The

networks will share the equipment, including cameras, switchers and an

HD-production truck.

USA plans to charge operators a "nominal" fee, president of distribution Doug

Holloway said.