U.S. Open, Anyone?

The United States Tennis Association is consolidating rights for 10 summer tournaments to create the U.S. Open Series, a six-week summer season for men's and women's North American hard-court tournaments.

CBS and NBC will televise some weekend coverage and ESPN will air live events weekly in prime time.

Digital sports network Tennis Channel will air some early rounds and related programming.

The action -- about 100 hours of coverage -- will lead up to the U.S. Open tournament.