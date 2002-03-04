U.S. Marshals best British spy
In the battle royale of law-enforcement shows among the "Big Four" networks,
traditional cops and spies trounced the Bond version of crime control Saturday
night, with ABC's Diamonds Are Forever coming in last from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in both
households and adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Rsearch fast national numbers.
In first for the night in households was NBC, with its movie, U.S.
Marshals (6.4/11); followed by CBS (6.2/11) with Touched by an Angel,
The Agency (CIA) and The District (D.C. Cops); Fox (5.4/10) with
Cops (assorted policemen) and America's Most Wanted
(viewer-participation crime busting); and ABC with a 3.8/7.
In the 18-through-49 demo, the tale of the yellow tape was NBC, 3.9/11,
followed by Fox with a 3.5/10, CBS with a 2.1/6 and ABC with a
2.0/16.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.