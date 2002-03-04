U.S. Marshals best British spy

In the battle royale of law-enforcement shows among the "Big Four" networks,

traditional cops and spies trounced the Bond version of crime control Saturday

night, with ABC's Diamonds Are Forever coming in last from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in both

households and adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Rsearch fast national numbers.

In first for the night in households was NBC, with its movie, U.S.

Marshals (6.4/11); followed by CBS (6.2/11) with Touched by an Angel,

The Agency (CIA) and The District (D.C. Cops); Fox (5.4/10) with

Cops (assorted policemen) and America's Most Wanted

(viewer-participation crime busting); and ABC with a 3.8/7.

In the 18-through-49 demo, the tale of the yellow tape was NBC, 3.9/11,

followed by Fox with a 3.5/10, CBS with a 2.1/6 and ABC with a

2.0/16.