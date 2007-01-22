Us Magazine Takes Gossip Online

Us magazine will bring its celebrity content to a branded online channel on Internet TV company Veoh Networks. The Us channel will launch in February as Veoh's exclusive celebrity channel and can be accessed on Usmagazine.com or Veoh.com.



The channel comes out of a deal between Us parent company, Wenner Media, and San Diego-based Veoh. Last week, Veoh announced a deal with talent agency UTA to create a site where prospective clients could upload video content.



Us will produce video content for the site using Veoh's peer-to-peer network to post. Consumers can also submit video using Veoh's publishing tools.

The video network will bolster Us' Usmagazine.com website, which launched in the fall of 2006.



