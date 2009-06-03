U.S. Court Of Appeals Stays Dish Ruling In TiVo Case
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Wednesday granted Dish Network's request to temporarily stay a district court ruling that would have required the satellite TV operator to disable some 4 million DVRs within 30 days.
In a statement Dish and EchoStar said: "We are pleased that the Federal Appeals Court in Washington temporarily stayed the district court's order in the TiVo litigation. Dish Network customers can continue using their DVRs. We believe that we have strong grounds for appeal."
