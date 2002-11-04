U.S. Attorney targets Vivendi

USA Networks Inc. owner Vivendi Universal is the latest company to catch the

interest of criminal investigators.

The company said it was notified that the U.S. Attorney's office for the

Southern District of New York has opened a preliminary criminal investigation

into its financial affairs.

Vivendi slumped into a nasty cash crunch while putting on a rosy financial

face to Wall Street. The move follows a similar inquiry by French

prosecutors.

Vivendi Universal said it "intends to cooperate fully with those preliminary

investigations."