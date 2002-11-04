U.S. Attorney targets Vivendi
USA Networks Inc. owner Vivendi Universal is the latest company to catch the
interest of criminal investigators.
The company said it was notified that the U.S. Attorney's office for the
Southern District of New York has opened a preliminary criminal investigation
into its financial affairs.
Vivendi slumped into a nasty cash crunch while putting on a rosy financial
face to Wall Street. The move follows a similar inquiry by French
prosecutors.
Vivendi Universal said it "intends to cooperate fully with those preliminary
investigations."
