U.S. Ad Spending Up 7%

Total U.S. ad spending was up 7% for the first quarter of 2004, according to Nielsen Media Research's ad-agency service, Nielsen Monitor-Plus. Nielsen predicted continued gains on the strength of the Olympic Games and more political dollars.

Cable had the biggest gain, up almost 16%, followed by network TV, 10.4%; national newspapers, 9.4%; local magazine, 8.3%; spot TV, 7.1%; local newspaper, 4.7%; national magazines, 4.4%; network radio, 2.7%; and spot radio, also 2.7%.

Political spending across all media was $106 million for the quarter, with the Bush campaign spending $15.3 million and Kerry $7 million. The total is about on par with 2000, when the 1Q take was $103.8 million.