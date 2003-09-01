U.S. Ad Market Growing, Especially Cable

The U.S. advertising market continues to exhibit strong growth this year, with $61.6 billion in ad expenditures for the first half of 2003, an increase of 6.8% over first half 2002. Overall, broadcast rose 4.7% to $31.3 billion, and print was up 8.6% to $25.8 billion. TNS Media Intelligence/CMR findings reveal that 15 out of 16 measured media experienced growth with six (Local Newspapers, Consumer Magazines, Cable TV, Internet, Syndication and Spanish-Language TV) showing double-digit percentage gains.

"These first-half results are further evidence that the ad recovery is well under way," said Steven Fredericks, president and CEO, TNS Media Intelligence/CMR.

Cable TV—up 16.7% to $5.7 billion—posted the highest growth, further evidence of the continued strength of this medium.