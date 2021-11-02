Upwave Platform Enables Analysis of Multiple Brand Campaigns

Upwave said it introduced Portfolio Analytics, which gives users a unified view of the results of multiple campaigns through a single self-serve dashboard.

The system can let an advertisers compare the results of campaigns using linear TV and CTV. The display also provides metrics on several key performance indicators (KPIs) and lets users compare their results to custom benchmarks automatically.

“We are always looking for ways to help our advertisers examine cross-campaign brand outcomes to optimize their investments,” said Scott Symonds, managing partner at media agency AKQA. “Gaining access to this level of detailed, cross-channel information through Upwave’s Portfolio Analytics in real-time gives our clients insights they didn’t previously have. Now we can more effectively optimize future brand campaigns, with as much analytical rigor as we’ve always optimized performance campaigns.”

Upwave display shows campaign performance (Image credit: Upwave)

“We are excited to offer Upwave Portfolio Analytics to clients so they can to view the results of various campaigns in one place and help us to continue to show the value of our highly effective and accurate contextual technology,” said Travis O’Neil, senior VP of operations at contextual advertising company GumGum.

The release of Portfolio Analytics follows a period of growth for Upwave, previously known as Survata. In 2021 it sold its legacy consumer insights platform business insight Insights, acquired ShareofSearch, and launched CTV Customer Lift.