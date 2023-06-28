Upwave Launches Persuadability Scores To Boost Ad Outcomes

Analytics platform Upwave introduced Persuadability Score, designed to optimize programmatic campaigns based on desired outcomes including awareness, consideration and purchase intent.

The Persuadability Scores would replace inputs currently used when bidding for ads such as click and conversions with real time-brand outcome based signals designed to be fed to algorithmic buyers.

Upwave says the Persuadability Scorescalculate the expected brand impact of exposure, providing a response variable that algorithmic bid optimizers can optimize towards.

“Historically, brand lift only provided advertising decision-makers with proxies to optimize a live campaign to meet brand objectives. Click-through rates are a poor proxy, and down-funnel conversions aren’t relevant in predicting the likelihood of people becoming more aware of brands. This is inadequate in an era where a brand is held to performance standards,” said Chris Kelly, CEO of Upwave. “Now, with our industry-first Persuadability Scores, brand advertisers have access to real-time brand signal. As a result, they can now optimize brand campaigns to directly impact the end brand outcome.”